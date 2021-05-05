Pair of shootings under investigation on the Peninsula

Police are investigating separate shootings that happened in Hampton and Newport News on Wednesday evening.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in two Peninsula cities are investigating separate shootings that happened Wednesday evening.

The first shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in Hampton. Police were called to the 1300 block of North King Street, where they found a 20-year-old man who had been hit by gunfire.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hampton Police say that based on a preliminary investigation, the victim was shot by an unknown suspect while inside a business. The motive and circumstances remain under investigation.

Then shortly after 7:30 in neighboring Newport News, officers were in the area of the 13,000 block of Aqueduct Drive when they heard shots fired. A 911 call then came in confirming a shooting in the location.

Officers arrived to find an adult man had been shot. He was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word at this time on what may have led to this shooting.

In both cases, there is no suspect information available, and there is nothing to indicate the two shootings are connected.