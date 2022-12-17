Two overnight shootings leave four people hurt in Portsmouth

Four people were hurt in two separate shootings in Portsmouth, police said.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It was a violent start to the weekend in Portsmouth, as four people were sent to the hospital in two separate early-morning shootings, police said.

The first shooting was reported near the 3100 block of High Street, not far from London Boulevard. Police said an adult man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. A second man was also hurt, but is expected to recover.

A second shooting was then reported around 5:14 a.m. in the 3400 block of Hartford Street. Two more men suffered injuries but police said neither are considered life-threatening.

There's no word on what led up to either shooting at this time, or if they are connected.

If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.