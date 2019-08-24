ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The unofficial start to the high school football season got off to a frightening start in west St. Louis County after a large disturbance was reported at Parkway North High School during a pre-season high school football Jamboree.



A spokesperson for St. Louis County Police confirmed that there was an incident at the school just after 8 p.m.

Police say multiple fights broke out in which one shot was allegedly fired, but say no one was injured as hundreds of people fled the area.

Eight local schools were participating in the jamboree including DuBourg, Francis Howell North, Hazelwood Central, Hazelwood East, Lafayette, McCluer, Parkway North, and Riverview.

The event was cancelled and everyone in attendance was asked to leave.

Gateway Sports

