No one hurt after exchange of gunfire in Virginia Beach; 3 people arrested

Police said no injuries were reported, but there was a large amount of property damage as a result of the gunfire.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach said no one was hurt but three people are facing charges after two groups of people opened fire on each other.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers were called to the 2200 block of Royal Haven Crescent around 7 p.m. on Friday, May 27. They arrived to find a large amount of property damaged by gunfire, including vehicles and a home. Shell casings were also recovered at the scene.

Officers in the area said they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of one that had left the scene, which was stopped a short time later on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Investigators said they eventually determined that a fight had broken out between two groups of people, which led to an exchange of gunfire on Royal Haven Crescent.

Police have made three arrests in connection with the incident:

Iquan Cherry, 18, is charged with attempted malicious wounding, discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, use of a firearm, conspiracy, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

Jehden Harvey, 18, is charged with conspiracy - attempted malicious wounding, conspiracy - discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, and conspiracy - use of a firearm.

A juvenile is also facing charges.

Police said that more charges are possible for other people as well, as the investigation remains ongoing.