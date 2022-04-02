Reported shots fired leads to police pursuing stolen vehicle from Virginia Beach to Norfolk

Police said the vehicle was carjacked in Portsmouth, and one of the captured suspects matched the carjacker's description.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people are in custody following reports of shots fired and an ensuing police chase from Virginia Beach into Norfolk, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

VBPD said that a ShotSpotter alert was triggered around 1:19 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in the 800 block of Chalk Court. Arriving officers canvassed the scene and found shell casings, but no evidence of property damage or any victims.

While investigating, police said they saw a dark-colored vehicle speed away from the scene with its headlights off. Police said they began a pursuit when the vehicle refused to stop.

Dispatch confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Portsmouth.

The chase came to an end about 11 minutes later in Norfolk, where five suspects fled the vehicle. Police caught two of the suspects: 19-year-old Xavier Woodhouse and 19-year-old Takki Joyner.

The other three suspects got away and remain at large.

It was later learned the vehicle had been stolen during a carjacking, and one of the captured suspects matched the carjacking suspect description. Portsmouth Police have been notified about the recovered stolen car and suspect arrest.

Virginia Beach police said Woodhouse faces numerous traffic offenses, including felony eluding.

Police did not say if any weapons were recovered or if the suspects may have been involved in the shots fired that originally brought police out to Chalk Court.