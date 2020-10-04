Singapore stops Zoom for online education as hackers strike

Singapore has suspended the use of Zoom for online education after hackers hijacked a lesson and showed obscene images to students.
In what is known as “Zoombombing,” two hackers interrupted a geography lesson with obscene images a day after Singapore closed schools on Wednesday as part of partial lockdown measures to curb local transmissions of COVID-19.
Lessons have moved online, with some teachers using video conferencing tools like Zoom.
The FBI issued a public warning on March 30 advising users to avoid making Zoom meetings public after it received multiple reports of teleconferences and online classrooms being hijacked, with hackers displaying hate messages or shouting profanities.