x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Singapore stops Zoom for online education as hackers strike

In what is known as “Zoombombing,” two hackers interrupted a geography lesson with obscene images a day after Singapore closed schools on Wednesday.

Singapore has suspended the use of Zoom for online education after hackers hijacked a lesson and showed obscene images to students. 

In what is known as “Zoombombing,” two hackers interrupted a geography lesson with obscene images a day after Singapore closed schools on Wednesday as part of partial lockdown measures to curb local transmissions of COVID-19. 

Lessons have moved online, with some teachers using video conferencing tools like Zoom. 

RELATED: FBI warns Cyberattacks on the rise amid coronavirus pandemic; here's how to protect yourself

The FBI issued a public warning on March 30 advising users to avoid making Zoom meetings public after it received multiple reports of teleconferences and online classrooms being hijacked, with hackers displaying hate messages or shouting profanities.

RELATED: Math teacher in Virginia Beach surprises students with Easter egg hunt in their yards

RELATED: 'You think you have it rough?' | Kids quarantined with dad who is also their principal

RELATED: Tidewater Community College will hold spring 2020 commencement virtually