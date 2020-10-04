Singapore stops Zoom for online education as hackers strike

In what is known as “Zoombombing,” two hackers interrupted a geography lesson with obscene images a day after Singapore closed schools on Wednesday.

Singapore has suspended the use of Zoom for online education after hackers hijacked a lesson and showed obscene images to students.

In what is known as “Zoombombing,” two hackers interrupted a geography lesson with obscene images a day after Singapore closed schools on Wednesday as part of partial lockdown measures to curb local transmissions of COVID-19.

Lessons have moved online, with some teachers using video conferencing tools like Zoom.