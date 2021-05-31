Teen and man shot in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after they say a teenager and a man were hospitalized with gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon.
Chesapeake Police say they were called to the 3100 block of Sir Kay Court shortly after 5 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area. They arrived to find a 16-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man had both been shot.
They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they do not have any suspect information or details on what may have led to the shooting at this time.
If you know anything that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online a P3Tips.com.