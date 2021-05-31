Teen and man shot in Chesapeake

The 16-year-old boy and 23-year-old man are expected to be OK.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after they say a teenager and a man were hospitalized with gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon.

Chesapeake Police say they were called to the 3100 block of Sir Kay Court shortly after 5 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area. They arrived to find a 16-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man had both been shot.

They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do not have any suspect information or details on what may have led to the shooting at this time.