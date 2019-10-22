FRANKLIN, Va. — A 24-year-old woman was charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing her brother Monday night.

Franklin police were called to a home on Norfleet Street where they found 27-year-old Zachary Gray suffering from a stab wound.

Investigators believe he was involved in an argument with his sister, Sarah Gray, and during the argument, she stabbed him.

Zachary died of his stab wounds and his sister was subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

She is being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.