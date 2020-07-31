The investigation into the department started after narcotics officers killed a husband, wife and their dog during a botched raid on Harding Street in Jan. 2019

HOUSTON — Six retired Houston Police officers have been indicted for 17 felonies after being charged with crimes uncovered during an ongoing investigation into the Houston Police Department Narcotics Division.

“These indictments reinforce our decision to prosecute the graft, greed and corruption in this troubled Houston Police division,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We look forward to presenting all of the evidence in a courtroom to a jury and the people of Harris County.”

Charges for the six retired officers, including Gerald Goines, Steven Bryant, three supervisors and a senior police officer, were brought forward on July 1.

Five of the six former officers were charged with falsifying documentation about drug payments to confidential informants, sometimes with the support of supervisors.

The charges stem from allegations that include using false information to get judges to sign search warrants; falsifying timesheets, putting false information in offense reports and falsifying government documents to steal.

As part of the investigations, hundreds of defendants who were arrested by Goines -- who has been charged with murder in the botched Harding Street raid -- have been notified that there may be problems with their criminal convictions and have asked the courts to appoint lawyers to review their legal options.

The District Attorney’s Office has already reviewed and agreed with defense attorneys in two cases that men convicted because of Goines were actually innocent of the charges.

Indictments on the six retired officers: