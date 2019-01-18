VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested six men who they believe targeted five different cell phone stores in the Hampton Roads area from November to December 2018.

Derek Granger, John Rutledge, Timothy Hill, Kevin Farmer, Ja Kual Ward and Diante Nixon were all taken into custody and face a slew of charges related to the robberies that took place at the following locations:

Sprint store, 2000 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, robbed 11/12/2018

Sprint store, 2704 North Mall Drive, Virginia Beach, robbed 11/23/2018

T-Mobile store, 4214 Indian River Road, Chesapeake, robbed 12/05/2018

Sprint store, 1710 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk, robbed 12/09/2018

T-Mobile store, 1721 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, robbed 12/14/2018



In the robbery that took place at the Sprint store on North Mall Drive on Black Friday, the employees were zip-tied before suspects stole more than $40,000 in Apple products.

One suspect, Ja Kual Ward, admitted to holding a pregnant woman at gunpoint in the robbery that happened at a T-Mobile store on Laskin Road in December.

We're still working to learn what charges each suspect faces.

