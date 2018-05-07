VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- One shooting at the Oceanfront overnight landed six people in the hospital just hours after Fourth of July celebrations ended.

Police say the six victims were shot in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officers were dispatched to that location around 12:30 a.m. Each victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators scoured the scene between the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Pacific Avenue to learn more about what could have led up to the shooting.

Police tell us that evidence they collected revealed there was only one shooter who opened fire into a crowd near the OMG Everything store.

Four people were detained afterward but were released.

Sherman Lee Tann, 21, was arrested and charged with felonious assault, use of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and receipt of a stolen firearm.

A juvenile was also arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

No other details have been released at this time.

