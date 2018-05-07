VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- One shooting at the Oceanfront overnight landed six people in the hospital just hours after Fourth of July celebrations ended.

Police say the six victims were shot in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue around 12:30 a.m. All were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators scoured the scene between the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Pacific Avenue to learn more about what could have led up to the shooting.

Four people were detained. No other details have been released at this time.

