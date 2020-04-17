x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Smithfield man arrested on charges of trying to solicit sex from child

Chad Callahan, 38, was arrested by investigators from the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office on felony warrants related to taking indecent liberties with children.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office said Friday it had arrested 38-year-old Chad Callahan, of Smithfield, on charges of using a communication device to try to solicit sex from a child.

Officials said the Isle of Wight County Department of Social Services alerted investigators when communications between Callahan and the child were reported. 

Callahan, of the 100 block of Butlers Pointe Lane, Smithfield, was arrested on felony warrants related to taking indecent liberties with children.

He was sent to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail and is being held under a $10,000 secured bond with conditions.

RELATED: Isle of Wight arrests Pennsylvania man on child exploitation charges

RELATED: Man wanted for shooting 14-year-old boy in Portsmouth

RELATED: Virginia Beach Police officer arrested for domestic assault

RELATED: Police searching for four persons of interest following Portsmouth murder