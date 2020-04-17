Smithfield man arrested on charges of trying to solicit sex from child

Chad Callahan, 38, was arrested by investigators from the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office on felony warrants related to taking indecent liberties with children.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office said Friday it had arrested 38-year-old Chad Callahan, of Smithfield, on charges of using a communication device to try to solicit sex from a child.

Officials said the Isle of Wight County Department of Social Services alerted investigators when communications between Callahan and the child were reported.

