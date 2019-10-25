SMITHFIELD, Va. — Smithfield was left looking for a new town manager after the person who held the position resigned, days after his conviction for DWI.

Smithfield police officers arrested Brian Thrower on May 17. He faced a charge of Driving While Intoxicated -- 1st Offense.

Thrower was found guilty in September. A judge sentenced him to 30 days in jail, but suspended the time. Thrower's license was suspended for a year, effective October 10, 2019 with these restriction codes in place:

In addition, Thrower had to pay a $250 fine and $209 in costs.

A spokesman for the Town of Smithfield told 13News Now that Thrower resigned, but the person wouldn't confirm that it was related to the Thrower's arrest and conviction.

Thrower was named town manager in June 2018. Prior to serving Smithfield, he worked in Emporia.

