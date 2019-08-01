Surry and Sussex County Public Schools received several social media threats this week, and deputies are investigating.

The Assistant Superintendent at Surry County Public Schools, Serbrenia J. Sims, said the first threat was made around 9 a.m. on Monday. A second threat was sent Tuesday morning. An alert was sent out to parents about the incident.

All after-school activities were canceled on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. Law enforcement from Surry and Sussex are working together to resolve this issue.

Surry County Sheriff's Office posted the following message on their Facebook page:

The sheriff's office has been made aware of the social media threats. We are working with Sussex Sheriff's Office and other Law Enforcement agencies to find the origin of the threats. We are also taking the necessary measures to be sure all our students and staff are safe. Additional information will be released when it is viable.

No further information has been released about the threats at this time.