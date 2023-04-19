3 hurt in shooting on S. 10th Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Suffolk Wednesday night.
According to Suffolk police, officers responded to the 100 block of South 10th Street at around 9 p.m. That's where they found two women and one man with gunshot wounds.
All three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say all three people lived together and that multiple shell casings were found at the scene.
SPD said two homes and a car were also struck by gunfire.
Police haven't released any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.