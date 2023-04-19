3 hurt in shooting on S. 10th Street in Suffolk

All three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Suffolk Wednesday night.

According to Suffolk police, officers responded to the 100 block of South 10th Street at around 9 p.m. That's where they found two women and one man with gunshot wounds.

All three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say all three people lived together and that multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

SPD said two homes and a car were also struck by gunfire.