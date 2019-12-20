RIDGELAND, S.C. — An inmate at the South Carolina Department of Corrections is being charged with killing his cellmate at a South Carolina prison.

South Carolina Department of Police Services officers say 46-year-old Samuel Simmons has been charged with murder.

A warrant states Simmons strangled Allen Fulton, 31, back on November 14 at Ridgeland Correctional Institution. The warrant says Simmons shared a cell with Simmons and attacked him.

Simmons was serving a sentence on several charges including assault and battery with intent to kill. He was set to be eligible for release in 2024. Fulton was serving a 15 year sentence for voluntary manslaughter in connection to a killing at an apartment complex in Columbia back in 2008.

Ridgeland Correctional is a Level 2 facility, which is the second highest level of security.

