After crash that hurt 76-year-old, Southampton County sheriff's deputy cited for reckless driving

COURTLAND, Va. — A Southampton County sheriff's deputy will face a state citation for reckless driving after a crash last year left a Courtland driver seriously hurt.

The crash that led to the citation happened on June 6, 2021, in Courtland. Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police, said a special prosecutor recommended the charge after reviewing the case.

Anaya said on that day, Deputy M.J. Kline was driving east on Main Street to respond to an emergency when he reached a group of cars that were stopped. Kline steered into the westbound lanes of the road to pass those cars, and crashed into a Honda Odyssey that was making a left turn.

Both Kline and the 76-year-old driver of the Honda, Lese Tupea, were seriously hurt. They were both transported to a hospital.

Virginia State Police served Kline his summons for reckless driving on Wednesday.