Special counsel to take over Hampton dogfighting case investigation

Michael Johnson and Carolyn Johnson, a Hampton Sheriff's Office employee, face charges for allegedly keeping dogs in unhealthy conditions in their home.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney's Office won’t prosecute the case of Michael Johnson Sr., who is charged with animal cruelty and dogfighting. A prosecutor with the Commonwealth's Attorney scheduled a new court hearing for Johnson on Tuesday morning and told the judge a special counsel will take over the case.

Johnson did not appear in Hampton court for Tuesday’s hearing, which lasted just a few minutes. Police arrested Johnson last week following a complaint made to the Hampton Animal Response Team. Court documents say that team searched a home on Ireland Street and found four adult pitbulls and four pitbull puppies infested with fleas.

The team even found feces in the kennels. The paperwork says the puppies had no access to water while the adult dogs only had dirty water to drink. Within another layer of this investigation, animal control crews found documents and other items which indicated the dogs were being conditioned to fight.

Carolyn Johnson also faces similar charges in this investigation. A source tells 13News Now she’s an employee with the Hampton Sheriff’s Office. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office says a Lieutenant Carolyn Johnson is on administrative leave regarding an "off-duty incident." However, the spokeswoman hasn’t confirmed if it’s the same woman tied to this case.