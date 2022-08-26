Special education teacher from Newport News sentenced for importing ecstasy

Homeland Security agents caught Andrew Myers with the drugs when they tracked a foreign package to a Yorktown P.O. box, and he came to pick it up.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A high school special education teacher from Newport News was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday for bringing the drug known as ecstasy into the United States.

A spokesperson for the DOJ said Andrew Myers, 39, had been caught importing MDMA (ecstasy) from Germany and Spain.

Homeland Security Investigations first got tipped off about the drug imports in 2020.

Court documents say they learned about a package with ecstasy addressed to Myers that was coming into the United States. They brought it to him, and he told the agents he didn't know anything about it.

Then, in 2021, investigators found another package with the drug coming from Spain. They delivered it to a post office box in Yorktown, watched the box, and when Myers came to pick it up, they arrested him.