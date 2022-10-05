Portsmouth police investigate shooting on Spectator Street

Police said someone shot a main in the Cavalier Manor section of the city. They expected him to survive his injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police said they were looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.

The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted about the shooting in Cavalier Manor just after 4 p.m.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Spectator St. They expected the man who was hurt to survive.

Shortly after the shooting, there was no word on what may have led to it or if police identified any suspects.