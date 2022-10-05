Portsmouth police investigate shooting on Spectator Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police said they were looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.
The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted about the shooting in Cavalier Manor just after 4 p.m.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Spectator St. They expected the man who was hurt to survive.
Shortly after the shooting, there was no word on what may have led to it or if police identified any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also text tips to CRIMES (274637) with “Portsmouth” in your tip or online at P3Tips.com.