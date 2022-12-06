Stabbing in Franklin leaves 61-year-old woman dead, man arrested

Linwood Freeman, 54, was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

FRANKLIN, Va. — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing and killing a woman in Franklin.

Linwood Freeman, 54, was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, the Franklin Police Department said. His bond hearing is pending.

The investigation began shortly after 1 p.m. when Franklin dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 600 block of Hayden Drive. Officers and detectives with the police department responded and found a woman who had been stabbed several times.

Medics took the woman to Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital where she died. She was then taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Norfolk.

While helping the woman at the scene, officers learned that Freeman was walking in the 2000 block of South Street, which is around half a mile from where the stabbing happened.

When officers arrived, they took Freeman into custody.

The Franklin Police Department said the stabbing is being investigated. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100. You can also submit an online tip through P3 Tips.