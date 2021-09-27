Stabbing in Hampton leaves woman injured; police looking for a suspect

At 11:41 p.m. on September 26, police received a call that there had been a stabbing in the 600 block of Michigan Drive.

The Hampton Police Division is trying to identify a suspect in a stabbing that left a woman injured.

At 11:41 p.m. on Sept. 26, police got a call that there had been a stabbing in the 600 block of Michigan Drive.

Before police got to the scene, a 21-year-old female victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation. Police don't think this was a random act, and they believe that the suspect and the victim know each other. They are working with the victim to gain information.