Stabbing in Hampton leaves woman injured; police looking for a suspect

The Hampton Police Division is trying to identify a suspect in a stabbing that left a woman injured.
At 11:41 p.m. on Sept. 26, police got a call that there had been a stabbing in the 600 block of Michigan Drive.
Before police got to the scene, a 21-year-old female victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
This incident is still under investigation. Police don't think this was a random act, and they believe that the suspect and the victim know each other. They are working with the victim to gain information.
If you know anything about this crime, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.