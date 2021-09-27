x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Stabbing in Hampton leaves woman injured; police looking for a suspect

At 11:41 p.m. on September 26, police received a call that there had been a stabbing in the 600 block of Michigan Drive.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 2020.

The Hampton Police Division is trying to identify a suspect in a stabbing that left a woman injured. 

At 11:41 p.m. on Sept. 26, police got a call that there had been a stabbing in the 600 block of Michigan Drive. 

Before police got to the scene, a 21-year-old female victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

This incident is still under investigation. Police don't think this was a random act, and they believe that the suspect and the victim know each other. They are working with the victim to gain information. 

If you know anything about this crime, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

Related Articles