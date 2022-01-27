VSP: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing co-worker at Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

Jason Burl, 43, was taken into custody and transported to the Chesapeake City Jail on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with malicious wounding.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia State Police (VSP) said a man was arrested after a stabbing on the south island of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) early Thursday morning.

Jason Burl, 43, was taken into custody and transported to the Chesapeake City Jail on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with malicious wounding.

VSP said its troopers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m for a reported stabbing incident.

Investigators believe two employees with the Hampton Roads Connecting Partners (HRCP), a group working on the HRBT expansion project, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical altercation.

According to the VSP, one of the men was stabbed three times. The man identified the suspect as Burl, who fled using his vehicle. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported from the scene.