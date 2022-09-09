Stabbing on N Roger Peed Dr. in Hampton leaves two hurt

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a stabbing that left two men hurt Friday morning.
According to dispatch, police were called to the scene on the 2100 block of N Roger Peed Drive at 4:35 a.m.
That's in the Buckroe Beach area of the city.
When they arrived, they found two men who had been hurt. One is seriously hurt, and the other is expected to be okay.
Their names and updated conditions aren't available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any additional information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.