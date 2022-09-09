Stabbing on N Roger Peed Dr. in Hampton leaves two hurt

That's in the Buckroe Beach area of the city. This is an ongoing investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a stabbing that left two men hurt Friday morning.

According to dispatch, police were called to the scene on the 2100 block of N Roger Peed Drive at 4:35 a.m.

That's in the Buckroe Beach area of the city.

When they arrived, they found two men who had been hurt. One is seriously hurt, and the other is expected to be okay.

Their names and updated conditions aren't available at this time.