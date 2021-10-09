Stabbing at Walgreens in Virginia Beach leaves two injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 29, 2020.
The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a stabbing this afternoon that left two people injured and one in custody.
It happened around 2 p.m.at the Walgreens at the intersection of Indian River and Kempsville roads.
Two victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
One person suffered from life-threatening stab wounds, and their condition is not known at this time. Another person was assaulted and was also taken for treatment.
The suspect is currently in custody.
