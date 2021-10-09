Stabbing at Walgreens in Virginia Beach leaves two injured

Two victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect is currently in custody.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a stabbing this afternoon that left two people injured and one in custody.

It happened around 2 p.m.at the Walgreens at the intersection of Indian River and Kempsville roads.

Two victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One person suffered from life-threatening stab wounds, and their condition is not known at this time. Another person was assaulted and was also taken for treatment.

The suspect is currently in custody.

VBPD investigating a stabbing at the Walgreens, located at Indian River and Kempsville Roads. 1 person has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 1 person has been detained for questioning. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/pTPJqJY5Ie — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) October 9, 2021