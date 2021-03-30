x
Crime

Staffer from 2018 Scott Taylor campaign pleads guilty to 'willful neglect of election duty'

Heather Guillot pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of "willful neglect of election duty." She was given a 12-month, suspended sentence.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court, Heather Guillot pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of "willful neglect of election duty."

The charge, amended down from a felony, stems from a petition scandal that took place when Guillot worked on the re-election campaign for former congressman Scott Taylor.

She was given a 12-month sentence, which was suspended. Guillot now faces a year of unsupervised probation.

Three of Taylor's staffers have been charged with crimes related to the November 2018 campaign, when Taylor was running against Elaine Luria (D-2nd District).

They were accused of collecting signatures to try to put a third-party "spoiler candidate" on the ballot.

The other two ex-Taylor campaign staffers allegedly involved were Lauren Creekmore Peabody and Roberta Marciano.

Since the 2018 scandal, both Peabody and Marciano have pleaded guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges.

