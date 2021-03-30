Staffer from 2018 Scott Taylor campaign pleads guilty to 'willful neglect of election duty'

Heather Guillot pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of "willful neglect of election duty." She was given a 12-month, suspended sentence.

The charge, amended down from a felony, stems from a petition scandal that took place when Guillot worked on the re-election campaign for former congressman Scott Taylor.

Three of Taylor's staffers have been charged with crimes related to the November 2018 campaign, when Taylor was running against Elaine Luria (D-2nd District).

They were accused of collecting signatures to try to put a third-party "spoiler candidate" on the ballot.

The other two ex-Taylor campaign staffers allegedly involved were Lauren Creekmore Peabody and Roberta Marciano.