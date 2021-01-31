Police: 'Peeping Tom' caught after falling through ceiling of women's locker room at local gym

The man reportedly fell 10-feet and was left injured, police say.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff's office has charged a "Peeping Tom" who was allegedly spying on women in a locker room at Onelife Fitness on Garrisonville Road in Stafford, Virginia.

The alleged peeper, identified as 41-year-old Brian Anthony Joe of Woodbridge, was charged after falling through a ceiling in the women's locker room at the gym and landing on a woman below. He was then cornered by patrons at the gym until law enforcement arrived.

After falling about 10-feet, Joe was left uninjured. The woman he struck on his fall from the ceiling was checked for injuries by rescue personnel at the scene.

Joe has since been charged with burglary, three counts of peeping or spying into a building and vandalism. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

