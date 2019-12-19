HAMPTON, Va. — State Police said they're investigating after a police chase with a stolen car ended in a crash.

Around 8:32 Wednesday night, Virginia State Police tried to pull over a stolen Ford Focus on I-664.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase through Newport News and into Hampton. The driver got off the highway and hit another car at Coliseum Drive and Mercury Boulevard.

Police were able to take the man driving the car and the woman in the car with him into custody.

The Hampton Police Department is helping State Police investigate the crash.

Police aren't saying anything else at this time.

