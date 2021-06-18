Portsmouth man leads State Police on high-speed chase; find missing girl, loaded guns in car

Malachi Handy, of Portsmouth, will face a slew of charges for this morning's chase through Fairfax County.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An 18-year-old Portsmouth man lead state troopers on a high-speed chase in Fairfax Friday morning, and after crashing, police found a missing girl and two stolen guns in the car.

Corinne Geller, the public relations director for the Virginia State Police, said Malachi Handy will face a slew of charges for this morning's chase.

She said things started around 8:40 a.m. when a trooper saw a Honda Civic driving 80 miles per hour in a 55 zone on 1-495 in Fairfax. That's not far from Washington, D.C.

When the state trooper attempted to pull the Civic over, Geller said it sped away, topping 100 miles per hour.

The chase was cut short on Lee Chapel Road when the Honda Civic ran into the back of a trailer being pulled behind a vehicle. The state trooper couldn't stop fast enough, and ran into the back of the Civic he or she was chasing.

The trooper wasn't hurt in the crash, and the people in the car that was towing the trailer also weren't hurt.

Geller said the Civic's driver, Malachi Handy of Portsmouth, and two passengers jumped out of the sedan and ran from the scene.

Police soon found Handy and the two 17-year-old girls who had been with him in the car. One of those teens had been reported missing. Geller said she was taken back to her family.

The other teen was taken to a hospital, but Geller said that was just "a precautionary measure."

When police searched the car, they discovered it had been reported stolen out of Virginia Beach - and inside it, there were two loaded, semi-automatic pistols.

Geller said the Fairfax County Police helped handle the ordeal, which was still under investigation Friday afternoon.

Handy was taken to the Fairfax Adult Detention Center. He's facing the following charges: