Virginia State Police investigating interstate shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: the above video is from a story on a different interstate shooting earlier in the month.

A 24-year-old man was seriously hurt when he was shot at from an unknown vehicle on I-264 in Norfolk Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

A spokesperson for VSP said they got a call about a shooting that happened on eastbound I-264 near Military Highway at around 12:40 p.m. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries described as "life-threatening."

A spokesperson said the victim was alone in the car and no one else was hurt.

Agents are continuing to investigate, and information will be released as it is made available.

VSP said this is an active criminal investigation.

This is the latest in a recent string of interstate shootings in the Hampton Roads area.

On Tuesday, there was another shooting on I-264 near Brambleton Avenue.

And in early July, there were two interstate shootings just a day apart.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police told 13News Now earlier this month they are seeing a rise in aggressive behavior.

"There's a lot of aggressiveness nowadays that we are seeing on the interstate," she said.

Road rage has been responsible for about 300 deaths since 2013, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.