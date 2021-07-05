134 mph, 120 mph: Virginia State Police issues citations for major speeding in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach

Troopers wrote tickets for drivers who were going more than 100 mph in Hampton Roads. In both cases, drivers were clocked at more than double the posted speed limit.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia state troopers were especially busy Fourth of July Weekend. It wasn't just the holiday travel. It was some of the super speedy drivers who were on the state's roadways.

Virginia State Police shared photos on Twitter and Facebook of citations that troopers issued. In two of the three photos, the driver was going more than double the posted speed limit.

In Chesapeake, someone was caught going 134 mph in a 60 mph zone. That's 74 mph over the speed limit.

It was a similar story in Virginia Beach where someone was caught going 120 mph in a 55 mph zone, or, 65 mph over the posted limit.

There was a photo of a third citation someone received in Botetourt County, where the driver was caught going 106 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Virginia State Police shared the photos, saying: "Today may be a holiday for some, but it's not a holiday from posted speed limits or for #VSP troopers working hard to keep #Virginia's highways safe...#SlowDown #NoNeed2Speed (August = Court Date)"

Today may be a holiday for some, but it's not a holiday from posted speed limits or for #VSP troopers working hard to keep #Virginia's highways safe. Here's a sampling of the speeds Troopers are citing drivers for over #July4 weekend:#SlowDown #NoNeed2Speed (August = Court Date) pic.twitter.com/9Cfyw36joe — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) July 5, 2021