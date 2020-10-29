State Police: unlicensed 18-year-old arrested, charged with leading troopers on 120 mph chase down I-64

A Norfolk man, with two juvenile passengers, is charged with leading troopers on a multi-city chase. He allegedly drove down the I-64's shoulder to evade police.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Wednesday night, the Virginia State Police sent out a release about a high-speed chase through York County, Newport News and Hampton that lead to the arrest of an unlicensed 18-year-old.

Police said around 1:18 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over a 2020 Hyundai Elantra that was driving 88 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, near the 243 mile marker.

According to police, the Elantra sped up - barreling down the interstate at speeds over 120 miles per hour, sometimes using the left shoulder of the road to pass cars.

In Hampton, near the I-64/664 interchange, another trooper was able to put a tire deflation device in the Elantra's path.

Even though that deflated a left tire on the vehicle, police said the driver pulled the Elantra onto the Rip Rap Road exit.

A spokesperson said soon after, the car went off the road, near King street - and four people tried to flee on foot.

Police apprehended two children, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, and soon caught the suspected driver - Amanuel Tyrek Copland, of Norfolk.

The third passenger is not accounted for.

Copland, 18, was charged with "reckless driving by speed, felony elude, reckless driving, felony child endangerment (2), no operators license, and no seatbelt."

He's being held without bond in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. The two juveniles were not charged.