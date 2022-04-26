VB man sentenced to 82 years in prison for child sex abuse

According to Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the man frequently sexually abused four children who were all able to provide detailed accounts of the abuse.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was sentenced to 82 years in prison in Virginia Beach for sexual abuse against children, according to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

Steven Anthony Ray, 32, was sentenced for the following charges:

Rape - victim under the age of 13 (two counts)

Forcible sodomy - victim under the age of 13 (two counts)

Production of child pornography (four counts)

"Thousands of images of child pornography, to include hundreds of photos of Ray abusing the victims, were found on Ray’s phone in a hidden folder when it was analyzed by police. In an interview with police, Ray denied the abuse and provided a false passcode to his phone," the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Circuit Court Judge Les L. Lilley sentenced Ray to serve 82 years in prison.