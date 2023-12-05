Still no arrests in murder of 7-Eleven clerk; CDC has gas station safety recommendations

The murder of a 7-Eleven clerk in Suffolk puts a spotlight on the gas station clerk job.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Gas station clerks are at a higher risk of violence and homicide than any other worker in any other industry.

And this research tries to address the problem. It recommends, among other things: bullet-proof barriers, alarms connected to police, and reducing the amount of cash on hand

Just last week in Suffolk, two masked gunmen killed a 7-Eleven store clerk in an overnight ambush. They took no money or merchandise.

A Suffolk Police Captain said investigators are still following up on leads and tips to the Crime Line as they work to identify the suspects and the motive.

It's a similar story in Newport News, where there remains a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed two workers inside the 7-Eleven off Kiln Creek Parkway last June.

That $10,000 reward is from the 7-Eleven Corporation, and it is in addition to the standard $1,500 Crime Line reward.