Still no arrests in murder of 7-Eleven clerk; CDC has gas station safety recommendations

SUFFOLK, Va. — Gas station clerks are at a higher risk of violence and homicide than any other worker in any other industry.
That's according to this recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
And this research tries to address the problem. It recommends, among other things: bullet-proof barriers, alarms connected to police, and reducing the amount of cash on hand
Just last week in Suffolk, two masked gunmen killed a 7-Eleven store clerk in an overnight ambush. They took no money or merchandise.
A Suffolk Police Captain said investigators are still following up on leads and tips to the Crime Line as they work to identify the suspects and the motive.
It's a similar story in Newport News, where there remains a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed two workers inside the 7-Eleven off Kiln Creek Parkway last June.
That $10,000 reward is from the 7-Eleven Corporation, and it is in addition to the standard $1,500 Crime Line reward.
If you have information about either of these shootings, the Crime Line number is 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You can remain anonymous and never have to testify in court.