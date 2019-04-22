VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Around 3:30 Monday morning, Raymond Baez woke up to a call from his mom telling him that her car was gone.

Baez said she left the new car unlocked overnight and the model is a "push to start car."

Luckily, Virginia Beach Police officers kept their eyes open. Officers said that less than half an hour after the car was taken, someone reported seeing an erratic driver on Lynnhaven Parkway. Officers said the car description matched Baez’s stolen vehicle.

When officers found the car, it was crashed into a light pole in a parking lot, near Primrose Lane.

Police said they didn't find anyone in the car when they got there, but they detained a man and a boy for questioning, that they found nearby.

For now, the police investigation is ongoing, but the new car now displays a loose bumper.

Baez said he believes the key transponder, inside the home on West Intruder Circle, was close enough to the car that someone only needed to push a button to steal the car.

"Keep your keys far away from the car,” said Baez. "Don't keep it close because clearly you can push it and it'll start the car not being directly in the car."

However, Automechanic Richard Quinn from Shell on Ward’s Corner said that's not possible.

"Most cars will not start with the key fob anywhere outside of the vehicle,” said Quinn.

He said, "this car has got push to start. If I hold the key outside of the vehicle, step on the breaks, and try to start it it'll tell me no key detected."

However, Quinn said it is possible someone copied the signal from the key fob, using a special receiver when the mom last used it.

"The more technology we have, the car thieves have,” said Quinn.

It's a symbol of the lesson Baez and his mom learned the hard way.

"Lock your car and take better care of your stuff,” said Baez.