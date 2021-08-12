Newport News man sentenced to 25 years string of armed robberies in 2019

x
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he robbed six different locations across Hampton Roads, the Department of Justice said. 

Daniel Zeigler-Irizarry was one of two people federally charged after they robbed convenience stores in Hampton, Newport News, Chesapeake, and Portsmouth.

Prosecutors said Zeigler-Irizarry and his co-conspirator used stolen vehicles to get from one location to another, but were caught after a tracker was placed on a money pack at one of the robbery locations.

Authorities were able to follow the two to their final robbery location. In an effort to avoid being arrested, Zeigler-Irizarry and his partner fled the scene and were caught after their car crashed. 

Police found the tracker, a gun, commercial products, and money during the arrest. 

Now, Zeigler-Irizarry will spend 25 years in prison for his acts. 

“We will not tolerate the spreading of fear or violence in our neighborhoods, and our residents -- including the hard-working entrepreneurs who run these businesses -- deserve to feel safe at all times," said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.