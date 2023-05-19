Student accused of bringing gun to Blair Middle School in Norfolk

The boy was charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school property.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 12-year-old boy was charged for allegedly bringing a gun to a middle school in Norfolk on Thursday.

The boy, a student at Blair Middle School, was charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school property, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Police said that school staff detained the student Thursday after a report of him having a firearm. During a search, a handgun was allegedly found in his waistband.

The boy is being held at the Norfolk Detention Center. No one was hurt.

When asked about the incident, a Norfolk Public Schools spokeswoman said that the school district "does not comment on student disciplinary matters" but would share the message that was sent to school families Thursday. It reads as follows.

"This afternoon, school administration received a report that a student potentially had a gun in school. School administration immediately enacted safety and security protocols, including contacting NPD and isolating the student, who was found to be in possession of a gun. The NPD and school administration are continuing the investigation and disciplinary consequences will be assigned in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

"NPS takes seriously the safety and security of all students and staff within our schools. We encourage our students, staff, and families to continue to alert us. If you see something, say something. Thank you for your continued partnership."