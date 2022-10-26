Student charged with gun at Granby High School in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A Granby High School student is charged for having a gun on school property Wednesday.
According to the Norfolk Police Department, a school resource officer responded to a report that a student had a weapon at the school around 11:30 a.m.
Authorities found a gun in the 16-year-old boy's backpack and he was charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school property.
No one was hurt. The teen will be held at the Norfolk Detention Center.
The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.