Student charged with gun at Granby High School in Norfolk

Authorities found a gun in the 16-year-old's backpack. The teen will be held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Granby High School student is charged for having a gun on school property Wednesday.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, a school resource officer responded to a report that a student had a weapon at the school around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities found a gun in the 16-year-old boy's backpack and he was charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school property.

No one was hurt. The teen will be held at the Norfolk Detention Center.