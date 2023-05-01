Student at Lakeland High arrested for bringing toy gun to school, Suffolk officials say

The school went into a "Code Yellow" after administrators got a report that a student brought a weapon to campus.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 14-year-old student at Lakeland High School in Suffolk was arrested Monday morning after police officers allegedly found a toy gun on him.

The school went into a "Code Yellow" after administrators got a report that a student brought a weapon to campus. The Suffolk Police Department responded shortly after 10 a.m.

According to police, officers found the student, who had a soft gel toy plastic gun on him.

Officers took the student into custody and the building got the all-clear shortly before 11 a.m.