Student at Suffolk school accused of bringing knife to campus

The Suffolk Police Department responded to the SECEP Suffolk Center after administrators reported that a student had a knife on him.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 16-year-old student at a Suffolk school was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly brought a knife to campus.

The Suffolk Police Department responded to the Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program (SECEP) Suffolk Center after administrators reported that the student had a knife on him. The call came in shortly after 10 a.m.

The school was placed on lockdown while police officers searched it. Officers found the student and confirmed that he had a knife with him, according to city officials.

Police give the school an all-clear around 10:20 a.m. The city said officers will provide enhanced security at the school for the rest of the day.