Student volunteers at ODU host crime prevention forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Student volunteers at Old Dominion University (ODU) hosted a crime prevention on Wednesday evening. They said the gathering encouraged a much-needed and timely discussion for the campus community, Norfolk, Hampton Roads and beyond.

The group spearheading it all was ODU's chapter of global organization Saving the Earth from A to Z (ASEZ). Members invited a panel of experts to lead discussions at Webb University Center.

The list of speakers included Del. Jackie Glass (D-Norfolk), Del. Angelia Williams Graves (D-Norfolk), Chesapeake Police Planner Paul Leccese and ODU Police Department Chief of Police Garrett Shelton.

"You as college students not only have brainpower, you have political power, you have economic power because you're spending in the space and place. That means you should be participatory in being a part of that community. Civic leagues are the ground level," Del. Glass told the crowd.

She also discussed some of the root causes of crime. "There are underlying social issues we need to address that are compounding crime that we are working on, the housing, the employment."

Moreover, Del. Graves built on the message of community engagement and involvement. "You are the generation of action, change and purpose today," she said.

Graves also recognized some faults and unfairness in the criminal justice system. However, she also had this to say to the students listening.

"The best solution to criminal justice reform is for you all to stay out of the criminal justice system."

Leccese, a police planner for the City of Chesapeake and ODU professor, shared a message about situational awareness and reducing crimes of opportunity.

"You can make yourself less of a suitable target. Don't walk to your dorm like this," Leccese said as he put his head down, looked down and walked.

Multiple speakers also touched on the importance of locking cars, as larcenies from vehicles have been a hot issue on campus and in surrounding communities.

In hopes to prevent that, as well as to foil other crimes that may take place, Chief Shelton spoke about a real-time video center in the works. It will be a hub for officers to enhance surveillance using the existing 2,450 security camera feeds.

"It's our ability to be able to find people, find vehicles or find things before it becomes a problem," Shelton said.

13News Now spoke with students at the forum, who said they left feeling better informed and empowered.

"It helps bring awareness," said freshman Tatiyana Pollard. "As small as joining a group most definitely would help."