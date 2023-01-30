Two men hurt in overnight shooting in Suffolk

Medics rushed both victims to the hospital. Police said one of the victims was in critical condition but has since stabilized

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men are recovering after a shooting overnight in Suffolk.

The Suffolk Police Department said around 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers found two men shot less than a mile away from each other. Investigators say the shooting happened on Charles Street, near West Washington Street, but a second victim was found on Bute Street.

Police have not said anything about a suspect or possible motive at this time.