Two men charged in deadly Suffolk shooting

Police say 48-year-old Darian Miles and 20-year-old Raishod Williams shot and killed 22-year-old Jaylon Carroll on the night of August 31 on Freeney Avenue.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men are behind bars for a deadly shooting that ended in a fiery car crash in Suffolk.

Carroll was found dead behind the wheel of a crashed car a few minutes away on East Washington Street. Investigators later learned a second man suffered minor injuries from a gunshot wound during the shooting on Freeney Avenue, but never sought medical treatment.

Both suspects are charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Miles is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.