Arrest made after bathroom set on fire in Suffolk 7-Eleven

Christopher Sharon, 44, of Gates County, was charged with destruction of property.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire in the bathroom of a Suffolk 7-Eleven store on Wednesday morning.

Christopher Sharon, 44, of Gates County, was charged with destruction of property and is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The fire happened at the 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of North Main Street. Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded around 8:20 a.m.

A few minutes later, firefighters arrived and found smoke inside the building. After trying to find where the smoke came from, firefighters found Sharon locked in the bathroom, where he allegedly started a small fire.

He was removed from the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and get the smoke out.

After medics looked over Sharon, the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office and Suffolk Police Department arrested him.