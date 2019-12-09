NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Suffolk man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday on drug an gun-related charges.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Brian Williams had been selling heroin in Suffolk. When police executed a search warrant at his home back in December 2018, they found several loaded guns, a distribution-quantity of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and about $1,500 in cash.

Williams was already a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms. However, there were numerous guns within arms reach at the home.