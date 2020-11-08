Suffolk man arrested after leading State Police on chase

Troopers attempted to stop a 2012 Mercedes on westbound Interstate 264 Monday night, because the rear bumper was dragging off of the vehicle and onto the ground.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia State Police say a Suffolk man is facing charges after he led troopers on a pursuit near Bowers Hill.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya, around 9:11 p.m. Monday, State Police attempted to stop a 2012 Mercedes on westbound Interstate 264, because the rear bumper was dragging off of the vehicle and onto the ground.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Travis Jamar Fields, allegedly refused to stop and attempted to get away from police.

Troopers used a rolling roadblock to slow the Mercedes down and successfully brought the chase to an end. During the rolling roadblock, troopers say the Mercedes made brief contact with State Police vehicles, but no one was hurt.