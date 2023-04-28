Suffolk man arrested in Isle of Wight, faces murder charges after autopsy results

The charges stem from April 21, when the body of Stephen William March, 54, was discovered in Carrsville.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office arrested a Suffolk man Thursday night after an autopsy revealed more information on a man's death.

Mark Wayne Honaker, 74, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, breaking and entering with the intent to commit murder, and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from April 21, when the body of Stephen William March, 54, was discovered in Carrsville.

While authorities initially thought March died from cardiac arrest, the cause of death later raised red flags and was labeled suspicious.

An autopsy revealed that March had been shot by a small caliber weapon, and suicide was ruled out as his cause of death.

Interviews led to police obtaining a search warrant for Honaker's home, where they found evidence connected to March.