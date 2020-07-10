Suffolk man arrested on animal cruelty charges, accused of killing puppy

SUFFOLK, Va. — Wednesday afternoon, Suffolk Police announced they had arrested a 23-year-old man on multiple charges related to animal cruelty the previous day.
A release from the city said Malcom Justice Jones, of Suffolk, was accused of killing a 2-month-old puppy during a domestic incident involving a woman on July 25.
Investigators said the dog was killed in the early hours of that morning, in the 6800 block of Crittenden Road. They said they were running a necropsy on the puppy, which had been buried in the yard.
Police said he faces charges of "maim kill poison animal or fowl," "torture dog or cat causing death," animal cruelty, inducing others to perjure and ten counts of violating a protective order.