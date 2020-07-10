Suffolk man arrested on animal cruelty charges, accused of killing puppy

A release from the city said Malcom Justice Jones, of Suffolk, was accused of killing a 2-month-old puppy during a domestic incident on July 25.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Wednesday afternoon, Suffolk Police announced they had arrested a 23-year-old man on multiple charges related to animal cruelty the previous day.

A release from the city said Malcom Justice Jones, of Suffolk, was accused of killing a 2-month-old puppy during a domestic incident involving a woman on July 25.

Investigators said the dog was killed in the early hours of that morning, in the 6800 block of Crittenden Road. They said they were running a necropsy on the puppy, which had been buried in the yard.