Suffolk man arrested on child rape charges

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk said Wednesday that police officers had arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of raping a minor.

A release from the city said the alleged rape happened on Jan. 17. Decorelle Jermaine Demiel, of Suffolk, was arrested two days later.

His charges include:

Taking indecent liberties with child under age 15

Rape – victim helpless or mentally incapacitated

Selling/distributing marijuana, and

Purchasing alcohol for an unauthorized person.

Due to the sensitive nature of the crime and the age of the child, there is no information about the victim, other than that she is female.

The city did not share any details about Demiel's trial dates for this investigation.